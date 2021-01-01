Nigeria: Victor Osimhen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

1 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has returned positive for coronavirus, his Italian club confirmed on Friday evening.

On arrival from Lagos, the former Lille and Royal Charleroi star was subjected to the compulsory COVID-19 PCR test and his Serie A outfit disclosed that Osimhen posted a positive result.

Fortunately, he had not met with any member of Gennaro Gattuso's squad, and the goal machine is now set to remain in quarantine for some days.

"Napoli report that footballer Victor Osimhen tested positive for the molecular naso-pharyngeum swab on his return from abroad yesterday afternoon.

"The player is asymptomatic and has not met the team group," the club posted on Twitter.

Osimhen picks injury in December

Since dislocating his shoulder in November 2020 while in action for Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, the most expensive African footballer ever has been on the sidelines.

In the process, he has missed action against AC Milan, Rijeka, AS Roma, AZ Alkmaar, Crotone, Real Sociedad, Sampdoria, Inter Milan, Lazio and Torino.

Since his big money from the French elite division to Italy in August, the Super Eagle star has made eight appearances for Gattuso's side and he has two goals to his name in Serie A.

In his absence, the Blues have won just four of their ten matches in all competitions, and they are ranked fifth on the Serie A table with 25 points from 13 matches.

Osimhen will be unavailable when the Stadio San Paolo giants travel for Sunday's fixture versus Cagliari and looks set to miss the entire fixtures in January as he bids to clear himself of the virus before getting back to his rehabilitation programme.

He rose to fame in 2015

The fleet-footed striker rose to fame while featuring for Nigeria at the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup staged in Chile.

There, he propelled Emmanuel Amuneke's side to a record fifth world title, while his dazzling performances earned him the Silver Ball award behind compatriot Kelechi Nwakali.

He also walked home with the Golden Boot prize after finding the net on ten occasions.

On arrival, the former Lille and Royal Charleroi star was subjected to the compulsory COVID-19 PCR test and his Serie A outfit disclosed that Osimhen posted a positive result. (Goal.com)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Task Force Takes Charge in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.