Nigeria: Two Years After, Wike Approves State Burial for Ob Lulu-Briggs

1 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Egufe Yafugborhi & Uchechi Nziwu - Port Harcourt

After two years delay induced by protracted family litigations and later challenges of Covid-19, Governor Nyesom Wike has approved a state burial for Rivers state billionaire and philanthropist, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs.

Sir Ibim Dokubo, in a disclosure Friday on behalf of Chiefs of the Oluwari Briggs House in his home Abonnema, Asari Toru Local Government Area (LGA) said OB Lulu Briggs who died 27 December 2018 at 88 would be laid to rest 13th March 2021.

Dokubo said, "We register deep sadness and regret that more than two years after the death of our leader, he is yet to be buried due largely to family crisis.

"For more than 15 months we could not take custody of the mortal remains of High Chief O.B Lulu Briggs because of the series of court cases that denied the family from taking custody of the body".

"Later, the overwhelming view was that we needed to wait for relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions because High Chief Lulu Briggs had positively touched many lives. He was a public servant, labour leader, a politician, businessman and philanthropist.

"It will therefore be a disservice to his memory to deny his legion of friends and associates the opportunity to honour him at his funeral. His obsequies should be designed to enable various personalities who interacted with him in his life time to participate actively."

Son of the deceased, Dumo Lulu-Briggs was glad his father would be laid to rest at last, commending Governor of Wike for approving a State burial for the famed.

