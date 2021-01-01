Kenya: Tanzanian Musician Vanessa Mdee Engaged

1 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Naira Habib

Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and Nigerian-American actor Olu Rotimi Akinosho have taken their relationship to the next stage after the latter proposed marriage to Vanessa a day before New Year's.

A video shared by a Tanzanian blogger shows Vanessa showing off the engagement ring as the couple was cheered on.

At one instance Vanessa is overwhelmed with emotions and embraces her fiancé in a long hug.

The two confirmed that they were dating last year after their pictures circulated online.

The love birds were also spotted on vacation in the USA getting cozy.

Vanessa has been keeping a low profile on her love life since her break up with fellow Tanzanian singer Jux. She ended her relationship with Jux less than a year ago.

Mdee is famous for being the first-ever Tanzanian MTV VJ. She rose to prominence as a radio and TV host, hosting Epic Bongo Star Search and Dume Challenge for ITV Tanzania before signing to B'Hits Music Group in late 2012.

She has since established herself to rank among the top Tanzanian artists while at the same time growing her Mdee Music brand.

In 2017 she was signed by Universal Music Group, an international music distributor.

Some of her famous songs include 'Bambino', 'Cash Madame' among others.

Rotimi, on the other hand, has built his name in Hollywood as an actor, singer, and model.

He is known for his role as Darius Morrison on the Starz series Boss, and starred as Andre Coleman on Power.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Task Force Takes Charge in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.