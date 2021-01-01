Tunisia: African Youth Climate Hub Launches Incubation Programme for Green Start-Ups

Tunis/Tunisia — The African Youth Climate Hub (AYCH) has launched a call for applications to train climate entrepreneurs in Africa as part of its Climate Start-up Incubation Programme promoting sustainable development.

Applications are open with no particular eligibility requirements. Start-ups participating in this programme will receive six months of training in the areas of law, strategy, marketing, communication, psychology and climate change technologies.

They will also be offered a coaching programme to develop their project.

For this first edition, AYCH will incubate 10 projects led by young Africans. To apply, young entrepreneurs are invited to connect to youthclimatehub.org, download the incubation offer, create their account and submit their project by filling out the online form.

The AYCH is an incubation initiative that supports sustainable entrepreneurship projects of young Africans, launched in September 2019, on the occasion of the Climate Action Summit.

It is the result of a partnership between the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, the YOUNGO (Children and Youth Constituency to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), the OCP Group and the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University.