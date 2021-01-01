Rwanda: Accidents Claim 5 Lives Between New Year's Eve and Jan 1

Five people died in accidents that occurred between New Year's Eve (December 31, 2020) and the New Year's Day (January 1, 2021), according to the Rwanda National Police.

The victims died in 4 fatal accidents that occurred in different parts of the country.

In one of them, in Gakenke District, a motorcyclist died on the spot when he was hit by a car from the opposite direction attempting to overtake a vehicle that was in front of it.

In Nyabihu District, an over-speeding car hit a pedestrian who died on the spot. According to Police, the driver of this car was under the influence of alcohol.

A similar incident occurred in Karongi District, where another pedestrian lost their life after being hit by an overspeeding car.

The 4th accident happened in Ngoma District. In it, a motorcyclist, carrying one passenger went off the road. The rider died instantly, while the passenger died on arrival at Kibungo Hospital.

Speaking to The New Times, RNP Spokesperson John Bosco Kabera revealed that in the last 24 hours (between December 31 and January 1), a total number of 8085 Pedestrians were apprehended; 132 cars and 107 motorcycles were intercepted or impounded; while 42 bicycles were also impounded after contravening curfew guidelines.

Meanwhile, still speaking about the festive season and accidents, a week ago, Police reported that six people succumbed to fatal road accidents between Christmas and Sunday, December 27.