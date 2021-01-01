Rwanda: Embrace the New Year With Hope, Christians Urged

With the general observation that 2020 was not a good year for many due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Christians in Pentecostal denominations have been urged to remain hopeful and optimistic as they usher into the New Year 2021.

As the norm on every first day of the year, thousands flocked their respective churches on Friday to thank God for the year that has just ended and pray for blessings in the year ahead.

There have also been New Year's Eve prayers normally referred to as a cross-over night, but due to the curfew directive in place, these services were held online.

On Friday, December 1, The New Times visited some local Pentecostal churches to witness how they held New Year services.

Apparently, the turn-up was high, and all Covid-19 preventive measures including washing of hands before entering church premises, proper wearing of facemasks throughout the service and keeping ocial distancing inside churches were adhered to.

During sermons, all clerics took note of how unfortunate 2020 has been, but, nonetheless, emphasized the essence of expecting better things in the New Year.

"No person knows what this year has in store for us, but one thing we are sure and certain of is that our God is the beginning and the end, and therefore we should hold on His true Word that never fails," Pastor Paddy Musoke said while addressing congregants at Calvary Temple Worship Center located in Remera Sector, Gasabo District.

"Words have power, therefore, confess what God says in His word regardless of what the situation you are in tells you, and have a positive attitude in this New Year," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bishop Fidèle Masengo of Four Square Church Kigali also underscored that expectation and leaning on God is key in every new season.

"Stay hopeful. This is a New Year and has many new opportunities. Nonetheless, make sure you make Christ Jesus your foundation, and dedicate yourselves to seeking the Lord more than ever."

Cherishing every moment

Meanwhile, Apostle Joshua Masasu, Founder of Evangelical Restoration Church noted that though the year 2020 was not a good one for many, it brought about lessons that should not be neglected.

He said: "The year has been tough in different ways; socially, economically and others. But we also learned many lessons, most notably, valuing what looked like small things; hugging each other and attending social gatherings among others."

In 2021, he added, make it your commitment to rejoice, enjoy every moment and be joyful in the Lord who is the true source of happiness.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow lavie250