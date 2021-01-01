Rwanda: New Year's Day - 25 Babies Born From Six Kigali Hospitals

Twenty-five babies were born on the New Year's Day from six hospitals in Kigali city according to the mini-survey conducted by The New Times around the city.

Worth noting is that deliveries on New Year were fewer than those recorded on Christmas Day that was celebrated a week ago.

At least two hospitals; Baho International Hospital and Kibagabaga Hospital had recorded no deliveries on New Year's day by press time.

Rwanda Military Hospital had only one parent who delivered on New Year's Eve while Hôpital La Croix du Sud which is mostly known for providing gynaecological services in the country had three baby girls who were born during the night.

Hospitals that had a big number of births were Kacyiru Police Hospital and Muhima Maternity Hospital which had 12 and 19 babies respectively.

Meanwhile attempts to get the number of children born at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) were futile as the person on duty asked The New Times to send a written letter to the head of the institution and wait for the response later.

Mothers who were interviewed expressed joy of giving birth on a memorable day like New Year's.

Joselyne Uwamahoro is a 36-year-old mother who delivered a few hours after Kigali ushered in 2021. We found her at Rwanda Military Hospital.

Speaking In a low voice yet filled seemingly with joy, Uwamahoro said it was pain worth enduring.

"I did not even think I would survive, but thank God it happened, and it happened on this special day".

She said this was her fourth child and took time to thank the staff at Rwanda Military Hospital who worked relentlessly to ensure both her and the baby survive the delivery.

Mathilde Uwimbabazi, in charge of Maternity services at Muhima Hospital, also explained that she was delighted with the number of babies that were born on the first day of 2021.

She said she was also glad to be working on the first day of the year, stressing that it's her duty and calling to help mothers give birth.

