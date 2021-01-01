Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 1,031 New Infections, 11 More Deaths

In the past 13 days, there have been 77 recorded deaths from COVID-19.

On New Year eve, Nigeria recorded over one thousand new cases of COVID-19, an indication the second wave of the virus currently being experienced is not over yet.

A total of 1,031 new cases were recorded on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 87,510.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in Nigeria also rose to 1,289 after 11 more people died on Thursday, the country's infectious disease outfit, <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">NCDC</a>, announced late Thursday.

The spike in new cases is feeding through into fatalities as hospitals and isolation centres are increasingly becoming overwhelmed.

In the past 13 days, there have been 77 recorded deaths from the coronavirus.

The NCDC on its microsite said the 1,031 new cases were discovered in 16 states.

Since early December, there has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

Health experts believe the lowering of guard on safety and the weak enforcement of protocols especially in the country's major airports in Abuja and Lagos could be responsible for the development, warning that the situation could get worse if citizens keep violating safety protocols.

Active cases in the country rose sharply from about 3,000 some weeks ago to over 11,000 due to a rise in new infections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Of the over 87,000 cases so far, 73,713 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Specifics

The 1,031 new cases are reported from 16 states: Lagos (570), FCT (117), Kaduna (109), Nasarawa (34), Bauchi (31), Kano (28), Plateau (26), Sokoto (26), Ogun (25), Edo (18), Rivers (16), Abia (10), Imo (7), Taraba (6), Delta (4) and Osun (4).

Lagos led with 570 new cases followed by the FCT with 117 new infections on Thursday - more than half of the daily total.

With the country in the second wave of the pandemic, federal authorities have ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres in the country.

The Nigerian government has also reintroduced new restrictions to check the spread of the virus, including closure of bars and nightclubs and limiting the number of people allowed in a public gathering.

According to the NCDC, the failure of Nigerians to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols during the festive period could lead to more spread of the disease.

So far, Nigeria has tested nearly 950,000 of its 200 million people.