Nigeria: Anti-Corruption - Buhari Appeals to Judiciary to Expedite Process of Justice

President Muhammadu has made an appeal to Nigeria's Judiciary to dispense justice in corruption-related matters "expeditiously".

Mr Buhari made the appeal as he addressed the nation on New Year's Day Friday morning.

While appealing to the judicial arm, the president said "on our part" the executive is "committed to timely and judicious prosecution" of corruption-related cases.

Anti-graft agencies - EFCC and ICPC - are parts of the executive arm.

Corruption is generally viewed as chief among the drivers of Nigeria's chronic development crises.

Mr Buhari, while campaigning ahead of the 2015 elections, made anti-corruption fight one of his three main promises. Other two key promises were economic turnaround and security.

However, corruption remains a challenge under Mr Buhari. Insecurity is not abating and the hunger and joblessness are not reducing.