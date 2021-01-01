Nigeria: #ptmusic's Top 38 Songs of 2020 (Full List)

Highlights from the year included badass music collaborations, countless chart-topping hits and a spike in online music streaming services.
The year 2020 was an interesting one for music lovers all over the world. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a global lockdown and this meant that musicians spent more time creating music than performing.
Highlights from the year included music collaborations, countless chart-topping hits and a spike in online music streaming services.
Across four major genres, PTMusic highlights 38 hit songs that added colour to an isolation year. Check out the full list below:
#PTMUSIC Top 10 Afrobeat music 2020
10. Cheque - Zoom
9. Simi - Duduke
8. DJ Neptune, Joeboy & Mr Eazi 'Nobody'
7. Bella Shmurda - Cash App
6. Davido - Fem
5. Rema - Beema
4. Omah Lay - Bad Influence
3. Abule - Patoranking
2. Ajebo Hustlers - This country na wah
1-Burna Boy -- Way Too Big
#PTMUSIC Top 10 International music 2020
10. B Young - WINE
9. ENISA - Dumb Boy
8. Bigtril - Parte After Parte
7. Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy -- Own It
6. Roddy Ricch -- The Box
5. Tones and I -- Dance Monkey
4. Billie Eilish -- Everything I Wanted
3. Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion
2.The Weeknd -- Blinding Lights
1-Drake - Toosie slide
#PTMUSIC Top 10 Rose from Concrete 2020
10. Lady Donli - Wonda Wonda Ft DarkoVibes
9. Tems - Damages
8. Emo Grae X Buju - 0903
7. Blaqbonez - BBC
6. Oxlade - Away
5. Jhamzudeen - Emergency
4. Minz - Quarantino
3. Zinoleesky - Ma Pariwo
2-Omah Lay - Lo lo
1-Amaarae - Like it
#PTMUSIC Top 8 Fuji music 2020
8. K1 de Ultimate featuring Teni -- Omo Naija
7. King Dr Saheed Osupa -- Ijo Olomo
6. K1 de Ultimate -- Awade
5.Pasuma -- MMM
4. K1 de Ultimate - Fuji The Sound
3. Qdot -- Moriamo
2. K1 de Ultimate -- Ade Ori Okin
1. Qdot ft. Alh. Wasiu Pasuma -- Gbeja