Nigeria: #ptmusic's Top 38 Songs of 2020 (Full List)

Highlights from the year included badass music collaborations, countless chart-topping hits and a spike in online music streaming services.

The year 2020 was an interesting one for music lovers all over the world. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a global lockdown and this meant that musicians spent more time creating music than performing.

Highlights from the year included music collaborations, countless chart-topping hits and a spike in online music streaming services.

Across four major genres, PTMusic highlights 38 hit songs that added colour to an isolation year. Check out the full list below:

#PTMUSIC Top 10 Afrobeat music 2020

10. Cheque - Zoom

9. Simi - Duduke

8. DJ Neptune, Joeboy & Mr Eazi 'Nobody'

7. Bella Shmurda - Cash App

6. Davido - Fem

5. Rema - Beema

4. Omah Lay - Bad Influence

3. Abule - Patoranking

2. Ajebo Hustlers - This country na wah

1-Burna Boy -- Way Too Big

#PTMUSIC Top 10 International music 2020

10. B Young - WINE

9. ENISA - Dumb Boy

8. Bigtril - Parte After Parte

7. Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy -- Own It

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

6. Roddy Ricch -- The Box

5. Tones and I -- Dance Monkey

4. Billie Eilish -- Everything I Wanted

3. Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion

2.The Weeknd -- Blinding Lights

1-Drake - Toosie slide

#PTMUSIC Top 10 Rose from Concrete 2020

10. Lady Donli - Wonda Wonda Ft DarkoVibes

9. Tems - Damages

8. Emo Grae X Buju - 0903

7. Blaqbonez - BBC

6. Oxlade - Away

5. Jhamzudeen - Emergency

4. Minz - Quarantino

3. Zinoleesky - Ma Pariwo

2-Omah Lay - Lo lo

1-Amaarae - Like it

#PTMUSIC Top 8 Fuji music 2020

8. K1 de Ultimate featuring Teni -- Omo Naija

7. King Dr Saheed Osupa -- Ijo Olomo

6. K1 de Ultimate -- Awade

5.Pasuma -- MMM

4. K1 de Ultimate - Fuji The Sound

3. Qdot -- Moriamo

2. K1 de Ultimate -- Ade Ori Okin

1. Qdot ft. Alh. Wasiu Pasuma -- Gbeja