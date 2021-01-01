Africa: West Brom Vs Arsenal - Line-Up, EPL Prediction and Result

The Gunners are taking their green shoots of recovery into the new year.

Arsenal would have been looking at Saturday's trip to English Premier League strugglers West Brom with paralyzing trepidation a week or so ago.

Such was their own awful EPL form, boss Mikel Arteta was under increasing pressure and thankful for the small mercy of disgruntled fans being barred from the Emirates Stadium thanks to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

But, lo! A Christmas miracle.

First London rivals Chelsea were seen off on Boxing Day, with the Gunners backing up that success with a sneaky win at Brighton on Tuesday, hauling themselves up to 13th in the table.

David Luiz and Willian may come back into the reckoning following illness, although Gabriel has tested positive for coronavirus.

Thomas Partey is inching closer to his return although this weekend will come too soon, while youngster Bukayo Saka will need to be assessed after taking a heavy challenge at the Amex Stadium.

West Brom's new manager bounce lasted all of one match after veteran Sam Allardyce was parachuted into the dugout.

Snatching a point at reigning champions Liverpool was a fine achievement for the former England boss and his fragile new squad.

But they were shattered, along with any glimmers of optimism, on Tuesday when fellow promoted club Leeds left the West Midlands with a booming 5-0 victory.

Kieran Gibbs injured himself in the warm up that night and is unlikely to line up against his former club.

West Brom vs Arsenal: English Premier League Predictions by the numbers

Coming into this game, West Bromwich Albion has picked up 2 points from the last 5 games, both home and away. That's 0.4 points per game on average. BTTS has landed in an intriguing 3 of those games. West Bromwich Albion has scored 3 times in the last 5 fixtures.

It's possible we will see a couple of goals here, with the last 6 games for West Bromwich Albion ending with 2 goals or more being scored.

Can West Bromwich Albion turn this around? They have not won in the last 5 games coming into this, with 2 draws and 3 defeats.

Things have not been going that well in front of goal for West Bromwich Albion recently, with the side failing to score in 2 of the last 5 games. Will the manager change his tactics today, or throw in another forward?

West Bromwich Albion has fired blanks in 8 games this season. That's 50% of games where they have not been able to find the back of the net. Do they need a new forward? In the last 5 games, they have scored an intriguing 3 goals.

In the last 5 matches for West Bromwich Albion, 3 of those games has ended with both teams scoring. This season 7 matches (44% of all matches) involving West Bromwich Albion has seen BTTS landing.

Coming into this game, Arsenal has picked up 7 points from the last 5 games, both home and away. That's 1.4 points per game on average. BTTS has landed in an intriguing 3 of those games. Arsenal has scored 6 times in the last 5 fixtures.

Arsenal has put together a good run of form and has now gone 2 games without defeat.

Arsenal has fired blanks in 6 games this season. That's 38% of games where they have not been able to find the back of the net. Do they need a new forward? In the last 5 games, they have scored an intriguing 6 goals.

In the last 5 matches for Arsenal, 3 of those games has ended with both teams scoring. This season 7 matches (44% of all matches) involving Arsenal has seen BTTS landing.

It's likely that Arsenal will score today, as they have netted in the last 4 games coming into this one and have scored 6 goals in the last five games.

West Brom vs Arsenal: Prediction

Prediction methodology explained: The expected win percentage is based off publicly available odds. For example, if a team's odds are 2.30, the expected chance of winning is 43%. If the odds are 1.62 the expected chance of winning is 62% and so on. These are accurate at the time of writing but are subject to change. Where there is no value listed, the odds were not available at the time of writing.

West Brom vs Arsenal: EPL starting XI prediction

Probable West Brom Starting XI: Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Lee Peltier, Callum Robinson, Matheus Pereira, Romaine Sawyers, Connor Gallagher, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant.

Probable Arsenal Starting XI: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette.

