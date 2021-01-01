Nigeria: Again, Nigerian Police Arrest Sowore

1 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Mr Sowore and some activists were arrested at the #CrossoverWithProtest they organised in Abuja.

The Nigerian police have again arrested the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, for leading a protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mr Sowore and some activists were arrested at the #CrossoverWithProtest, a planned procession across the country on New Year eve.

Some of the protesters who escaped arrest confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Sowore was whisked away in one of the seven vans of the Nigerian police mobilised to the protest ground at Gudu junction in Abuja.

Although our sources did not know where Mr Sowore was taken to after the arrest, Sahara Reporters said the former presidential candidate was taken to Abattoir police station in Logokoma, Abuja where he is currently being detained alongside others.

PREMIUM TIMES called Mr Sowore's two mobile numbers but he could not be reached on Friday morning.

This newspaper could not tell as of the time of this report how many protesters were arrested with Mr Sowore.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Sowore, on Twitter, charged Nigerians to hold a crossover protest by picking up a candle and a placard showing their grievances against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Frank Mba, police spokesperson, did not respond to calls for his comment for this report.

This is not the first time Mr Sowore will be arrested by the Buhari administration. He was detained for over 100 days in 2019 for calling for a #RevolutionNowProtest. For most of the period, he was detained despite being granted bail by the court.

While that protest called for better governance in Nigeria, the security agencies accused him of planning to overthrow the government of Mr Buhari.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Task Force Takes Charge in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.