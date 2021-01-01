Nigeria: My Administration's Economic Diversification Has Improved Food Security - Buhari

"As an administration, we are currently undertaking a series of special interventions designed to boost job creation..."

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said his administration's focus on diversifying the nation's economy has helped reduce growing food inflation and improved food security.

The president noted that the economic diversification agenda embarked upon by his administration supports the primary goal of national food self-sufficiency and it helped "during the long months of the pandemic lockdown."

To take this forward, Mr Buhari said, "we are also currently rebuilding our national infrastructure base and, in the process, introducing transformation through the rehabilitation, modernization, and expansion of the railway system, national roads and bridges both in rural and urban centres, alongside the airports and seaports."

"The reforms we have put in place in the power sector would guarantee increased efficiency in our drive to significantly expand the generation and distribution of electricity for use in homes and factories.

"As an administration, we are currently undertaking a series of special interventions designed to boost job creation and support the entrepreneurial drive of our youths.

"With the recent opening of our borders, we expect that the pent-up demand of legitimate cross-border and international trade will boost the fortunes of the many small businesses and agricultural enterprises that depend on Nigeria's trade and commerce.

"The message to our West African neighbours is that Nigeria is once again fully open for those willing to conduct business in a fair and equitable way."