Nigeria: My Administration's Economic Diversification Has Improved Food Security - Buhari

1 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

"As an administration, we are currently undertaking a series of special interventions designed to boost job creation..."

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said his administration's focus on diversifying the nation's economy has helped reduce growing food inflation and improved food security.

The president noted that the economic diversification agenda embarked upon by his administration supports the primary goal of national food self-sufficiency and it helped "during the long months of the pandemic lockdown."

To take this forward, Mr Buhari said, "we are also currently rebuilding our national infrastructure base and, in the process, introducing transformation through the rehabilitation, modernization, and expansion of the railway system, national roads and bridges both in rural and urban centres, alongside the airports and seaports."

"The reforms we have put in place in the power sector would guarantee increased efficiency in our drive to significantly expand the generation and distribution of electricity for use in homes and factories.

"As an administration, we are currently undertaking a series of special interventions designed to boost job creation and support the entrepreneurial drive of our youths.

"With the recent opening of our borders, we expect that the pent-up demand of legitimate cross-border and international trade will boost the fortunes of the many small businesses and agricultural enterprises that depend on Nigeria's trade and commerce.

"The message to our West African neighbours is that Nigeria is once again fully open for those willing to conduct business in a fair and equitable way."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Task Force Takes Charge in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.