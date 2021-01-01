Kenya: Ruto, Raila Preach Hope in New Year Messages

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sent messages of hope on Friday as the country crossed over to a new year bidding goodbye to 2020, a year which was characterized by an economic slowdown and a health crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his new year message, DP Ruto urged Kenyans to remain hopeful saying it's the time to shed old ways, adjust plans, align priorities, and embrace new possibilities in making lives better.

"In 2020, our vision has been trained to seek opportunity in the chaos, to see light in the dark. It is my hope and prayer that, with the lessons we have learnt and our now sharpened capabilities, the worst is well behind us. Let us therefore look forward to a year of rebuilding and restoration; a year when we seize more chances and make up for everything we lost," he said.

"With courage, faith, hope and love, let us enter the New Year, marching boldly towards a blessed destiny, in the name of Almighty God our creator and protector," he further stated.

Raila Odinga, on his part, lauded Kenyans for remaining strong throughout the tough year even as he urged everyone to pray and work harder for the well-being and prosperity of the country.

"2020 was difficult on many fronts. We thank the Almighty for standing with us and salute Kenyans for the resilience. There is hope and much to be done as we begin 2021. Let's continue praying and working for the well-being and prosperity of our country. Happy New Year Kenyans," Odinga said.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka echoed the sentiments further urging the government to procure affordable and effective vaccines and ensure that all Kenyans should have been vaccinated to subdue the coronavirus pandemic.

Kalonzo called upon Kenyans to continue embracing and nurturing the spirit of nationhood by putting aside political differences and ideologies in order to achieve a prosperous and peaceful country.

"We should all strive to ensure that no imaginary dichotomies separate us from achieving our socio economic development. To achieve these, we need peace and a harmonious coexistence. Kenyans are known world over for their love, warmth, tolerance, and optimism," he appealed.

Kalonzo also rallied support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review process which he said will will bring about positive changes in the way the political affairs of this nation are run..

"We should all bear in mind that Kenya comes first before individual interests. We should all strive to foster harmony and unity among ourselves," he added.