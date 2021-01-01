Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki's Message On New Year

1 January 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Dear compatriots at home and abroad,

My warmest congratulations to the entire people of Eritrea and its Defense Forces on the occasion of this New Year; 2021.

2020 was a year marked by formidable crisis in the annals of the history of human kind. This stemmed from the calamitous COVID-19 pandemic in addition to cumulative global and regional upheavals.

The Eritrean people succeeded in combating and overcoming the plethora of successive challenges that it faced in the past 80 years principally because of the values of - clarity of vision, patience, resilience, mutual compassion, and sell-confidence that it possesses. These innate values have been tasted again in 2020; only to become more robust and luminous. That its endeavours for sustainable development and progress in 2021 will yield - with higher readiness - desired results is indeed indisputable.

My best wishes, again, for the New Year and Christmas!

Glory to Our Martyrs!

Victory to the Masses!

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Task Force Takes Charge in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.