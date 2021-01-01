Ghana: Peace, Religious Harmony, Collaboration Key to Ghana's Development - VP

The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on all Ghanaians, irrespective of religious or political beliefs, to cherish the peace Ghana enjoys and work together for the collective good.

Dr Bawumia, who gave the admonition when he joined the congregation of the Power Chapel Worldwide Church, Kumasi, for their 31st December Watch Night Service, said God has been good and faithful to Ghana, and we can only show our appreciation by working together in peace and harmony to develop the nation.

"The year 2020 like many others came with its own fortunes and misfortunes but as the Apostle Paul reminds us in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, "we should rejoice always, pray continually, and give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for us in Christ Jesus". The deadly coronavirus could not kill us and neither the snares nor arrows of the devil targeted at us in 2021 shall locate us or hurt us," he indicated.

Vice President Bawumia urged Ghanaians to "cherish and protect the peace Ghana enjoys", pointing out that trans-religious harmony has been the glue holding the nation together.

"We have a country in which the Chief Imam (belonging to the Islamic faith) celebrates his birthday in a church. And today, like in many instances, we have the Vice President who is a Muslim worshiping with Christians to mark the end of the year. Two years ago also, during my Ramadan tour of the Ahafo region some pastors in the region joined me in the Kukuom Mosque to pray.

"These are a few of the many instances of such religious tolerance and co-existence we enjoy in Ghana. Today, because of this trait of religious acceptance and tolerance Ghana is ranked as the most peaceful country in West Africa. This is credit to all of us but most importantly to the Almighty God."

Alluding to the just ended elections, Dr Bawumia emphasised that Ghanaians had proven their peace-loving nature once again, and it is time to move on.

"The 2020 elections was just another furnace to test the robustness of the Ghanaian democracy and thankfully we sailed through peacefully and successfully. To President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP the battle was the Lord's and continues to be that of the Lords. We thank God and all Ghanaians for that victory but I must say it is a victory to God and all of us.

"In the year 2021 there is a country to be run and managed well. It is an exercise that cannot be taken by one person or only a certain group of people. We all have a responsibility to ensure that the country Ghana is made a haven for our collective settlement and not a select few.

"There is no doubt that some significant amount of foundation has already been laid for an accelerated development. And we are confident that, He who has begun the good works will help us to bring it to a perfect completion."

Speaking earlier at the St Cyprian's Anglican Church and the Bantama Assemblies of God Church, Vice President Bawumia thanked God for his special favour on Ghana, saying "there were times I feared the nation would go up in flames, but God was in control. The devil is indeed a liar. Let us give thanks and praise to the Lord. May his grace continue to be on this nation."

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by the Second Lady, Hajia Mrs Samira Bawumia; the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah; Mr Fred Oware, CEO of Bui Power Authority; Francis Asenso Boakye, Deputy Chief of Staff and MP-elect for Bantama; a number of Ashanti Region MPs and MPs-elect including Hon Eugene Boakye Antwi (Subin), Hon Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom), Hon Kennedy Kankam (Nhyiaeso), Vincent Ekow Assifuah (Tafo Pankrono), Dr Kingsley Nyarko (Kwadaso) as well as regional executives of the NPP.