Tunisia: Saied Checks On Preparedness of Security Units On New Year's Eve

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied paid and inspection visit on Thursday evening, to the Interior Ministry, where he checked on the new operations room and was briefed about the high-tech equipment it comprises.

He held on the occasion, talks with Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine, the National Guard Commander and a number of the ministry's officials.

This visit offered the opportunity to take stock of the preparations of the various security, traffic and civil protection units and their readiness to guarantee the appropriate conditions to protect citizens across the Republic on the New Year's eve, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

The President of the Republic extended thanks to the various officials and officers of all the security units for their efforts to ensure the security of Tunisians.

Thereafter, the Head of State toured the Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital, where he met with a number of security officers who were keen to ensure the enforcement of the law and measures taken during this period to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and guarantee the protection of everyone's health.

He thanked them and urged them to remain vigilant in order to protect the country from all potential dangers.