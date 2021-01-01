Tunisia: Saied Checks On Preparedness of Security Units On New Year's Eve

1 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied paid and inspection visit on Thursday evening, to the Interior Ministry, where he checked on the new operations room and was briefed about the high-tech equipment it comprises.

He held on the occasion, talks with Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine, the National Guard Commander and a number of the ministry's officials.

This visit offered the opportunity to take stock of the preparations of the various security, traffic and civil protection units and their readiness to guarantee the appropriate conditions to protect citizens across the Republic on the New Year's eve, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

The President of the Republic extended thanks to the various officials and officers of all the security units for their efforts to ensure the security of Tunisians.

Thereafter, the Head of State toured the Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital, where he met with a number of security officers who were keen to ensure the enforcement of the law and measures taken during this period to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and guarantee the protection of everyone's health.

He thanked them and urged them to remain vigilant in order to protect the country from all potential dangers.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Task Force Takes Charge in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.