Egypt, China Sign MOU On Boosting Cooperation for Coronavirus Vaccine Supply

Health Minister Hala Zayed stressed her keenness on boosting cooperation with China on providing coronavirus vaccine.

Zayed's remarks came on the sidelines of her signing a memorandum of understanding between Egypt and China on boosting cooperation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The MoU aims at continuing the running cooperation and coordination between Cairo and Beijing in the field of coronavirus vaccine, other health domains, and creating a platform for sharing expertise, Health Ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

The minister conveyed greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli to China and its people for supplying its Sinopharm vaccine to Egypt.

Zayed discussed with China's ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang providing Egypt with urgent shipments of the vaccine, after it was proved effective by the scientific committee, tasked with fighting the pandemic.

For his side, Liao said the signing of the MoU proved the current strategic partnership between Egypt and China, and boosted cooperation between the two countries in the field of producing vaccines.

MENA