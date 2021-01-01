Egypt, China Sign MOU On Boosting Cooperation for Coronavirus Vaccine Supply

1 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed stressed her keenness on boosting cooperation with China on providing coronavirus vaccine.

Zayed's remarks came on the sidelines of her signing a memorandum of understanding between Egypt and China on boosting cooperation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The MoU aims at continuing the running cooperation and coordination between Cairo and Beijing in the field of coronavirus vaccine, other health domains, and creating a platform for sharing expertise, Health Ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

The minister conveyed greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli to China and its people for supplying its Sinopharm vaccine to Egypt.

Zayed discussed with China's ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang providing Egypt with urgent shipments of the vaccine, after it was proved effective by the scientific committee, tasked with fighting the pandemic.

For his side, Liao said the signing of the MoU proved the current strategic partnership between Egypt and China, and boosted cooperation between the two countries in the field of producing vaccines.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Task Force Takes Charge in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.