President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's spouse, Entisar El Sisi, greeted the Egyptians on the New Year.

Posting on her social media page, the first lady said a year, full of challenges passed, let's start a new year with hope for more unity among all Egyptians.

She prayed to Allah to protect Egypt and its people from any evil and envies, and to support us in building the future.

MENA