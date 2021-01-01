Egypt: Foreign Ministry Follows Up Developments in 17 Egyptian Fishermen Held in Tunisia

Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Amr Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday that the Foreign Ministry closely follows up the conditions of 17 Egyptian fishermen detained by Tunisian authorities.

He reiterated that the Egyptian Embassy in Tunis is making necessary contact with the Tunisian authorities concerned to ensure that the fishermen are safe.

Abbas called on Egyptian fishermen to respect other countries' sovereignty, and not to infiltrate the territorial waters of any of our neighboring countries.

Tunisian navy units mounted two Egyptian fishing boats for illegally accessing the territorial waters, southeast of Kerkennah with 17 people on board.

