Egypt: Foreign Ministry Follows Up Developments in 17 Egyptian Fishermen Held in Tunisia

1 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Amr Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday that the Foreign Ministry closely follows up the conditions of 17 Egyptian fishermen detained by Tunisian authorities.

He reiterated that the Egyptian Embassy in Tunis is making necessary contact with the Tunisian authorities concerned to ensure that the fishermen are safe.

Abbas called on Egyptian fishermen to respect other countries' sovereignty, and not to infiltrate the territorial waters of any of our neighboring countries.

Tunisian navy units mounted two Egyptian fishing boats for illegally accessing the territorial waters, southeast of Kerkennah with 17 people on board.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Task Force Takes Charge in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.