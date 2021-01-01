Nigeria: Two Zaria Princes, Iyan Zazzau, Talban Zazzau, Are Dead, Buried

Two prominent Zazzau princes died early Friday and were buried the same day.

The Iyan Zazzau, Bashir Aminu, and the Talban Zazzau, Abdulkadir Iya-Pate, were both buried in Zaria.

Mr Aminu died in a hospital in Lagos on Friday and was returned to Zaria for burial while Mr Iya-Pate died in Zaria after an illness.

Amidst thousands of sympathisers, the Islamic prayer for the dead was held for both men after Juma'at prayers at the Zaria central mosque.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli, had earlier announced the death of Mr Aminu in a Twitter post on Friday.

"It is with the deepest regret and no pleasure that we announce the death of the most powerful traditional title holder and wealthiest prince in Northern Nigeria, Alh. Basar Aminu, Iyan Zazzau," he wrote.

Mr Aminu was one of the Zaria princes who lost the contest for the Emir of Zazzau position to Mr Bamalli last year.

After the installation of Mr Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau, in October the late Mr Aminu instituted a court case challenging the emergence of Mr Bamalli as the emir.

Mr Aminu asked a Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria to set aside the appointment of Mr Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau and declare him as the rightful monarch.

He asked the court to declare him as the duly selected Emir of Zazzau based on the selection of the kingmakers which took place on September 24, 2020.

At the kingmakers' selection, the late Mr Aminu scored the highest, putting him ahead of two other princes: the Yariman Zazzau, Munir Jafaru from the Barebari dynasty and the Turakin Zazzau, Aminu Idris, also from the Katsinawa dynasty.

Mr Aminu's death is expected to bring a closure to the suit.

The second prince, Mr Iya-Pate, passed away after a protracted illness.

He was buried according to Islamic rites alongside Mr Aminu in Zaria.