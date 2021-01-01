Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Zaria Princes, Iyan Zazzau, Talban Zazzau

press release

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of two leading members of the Zazzau Emirate, the Iyan Zazzau, Bashir Aminu and Talban Zazzau, Abubakar Pate, in one fell swoop, describing their demise as a double tragedy.

Reacting to the incidents on Friday, the president said that "the death of such two prominent figures in Zazzau emirate comes to me as a rude shock not long after the death of former Emir Shehu Idris."

"I wish to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the two leaders, the Zazzau Emirate Council, the Government and people of Kaduna State. May Allah forgive the gentle souls of the departed and reward their good deeds with paradise," President Buhari added.

Meanwhile, the president has dispatched a ministerial-level delegation to visit the palace on his behalf.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President