Somalia: Suicide Bomber Kills Police Officer, Wounds Turkish Engineer Outside Capital Mogadishu

A police officer has been killed and a Turkish engineer seriously wounded after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in the outskirts of Mogadishu on Saturday.

The attack took place on the road that links Mogadishu and Afgoye.

According to residents, the suicide bomber was shot by security forces after they suspected as he detonated his explosives.

The situation is now tense, with other security forces arriving at the scene.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but AlQaeda linked group Alshabab have carried the similar attack last year killing two Turkish engineers and injured 11 other people among them four Turkish nationals in January leading to the suspension of the construction work.

They claimed for responsibility for that attack via its radio station and website, saying that it targeted Turkish officials.

Turkey has strong historical ties with Somalia on the principle of "win-win" relations, including over 150 development aid projects carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency since 2011.