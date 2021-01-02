Nigeria: Military Airstrike Destroys New Boko Haram Settlement, Kill Scores in Borno

2 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor

Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a new Boko Haram settlement at Mana Waji in Borno, killing scores of the terrorists in massive air interdiction missions on Friday.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Saturday, said the air interdiction missions were conducted after series of surveillance revealed the settlement.

He said that the series of aerial surveillance missions revealed that the new settlement was being used to store their weapons and logistics items and as well as plan and stage attacks.

Enenche said the air strikes were executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships.

According to him, on sighting the NAF aircraft, the insurgents were seen fleeing the location.

"Consequently, in a preemptive move, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the new location in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and logistics stores.

"Several insurgents were also neutralised in the process," he said.(NAN)

