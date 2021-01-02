Somalia: Airstrike Destroys Al-Shabaab Radio Station in Lower Shabelle Region

2 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A suspected U.S airstrike has destroyed Al Shabaab owned Alfurqaan radio station in Kunya-Barrow area of Lower Shabelle region.

According to sources, the radio station was one of the target sites, adding that the station's headquarters was completely destroyed those were inside killed.

According to a statement published in a website affiliated to Alshabaab, the station was half destroyed and no one was killed.

The U.S has carried out dozens of airstrikes in the past years including against Alqaeda affiliated group Alshabaab which is fighting to topple the U.N backed central government.

Elsewhere in the country, at least three people have died including a Turkish official and after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in the outskirts of Mogadishu on Saturday.

The attack took place on the road that links Mogadishu and Afgoye.

Al Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the attack via online.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.