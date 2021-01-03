Nigeria: Insecurity - Youths Protest in Katsina, Block Road

3 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim, Katsina

Aggrieved youths in Katsina State yesterday protested and blocked roads to express their anger over incessant kidnappings and bandits' attacks in their villages, urging more government action.

The youths who came from different villages in Dandume Local Government Area blocked the road linking the area to Funtua Local Government Area.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the youths blocked the road and threatened that government must address the issue of insecurity in the area or else, they would device a means to defend themselves.

A resident of Mahuta, one of the villages that took part in the protest, told our correspondent that the youths were drawn from several villages which included Mahuta and Ilalla.

He said the communities involved in the protest were mostly those attacked recently by bandits, adding that over the past week, over 50 people from the communities were kidnapped and were being held by gunmen.

Another resident said policemen from the Funtua Division were at the scene of the protest but could not stop it.

Attempts to get police reaction proved abortive as the spokesperson did not respond to calls or text message sent to him.

