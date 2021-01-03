Tanzania: Mwanza Welcomes New Year By Staging Thrilling Boxing Bouts

MWANZA City w e l c o m e d the New Year with boxing bouts that drew on the ring young men as a way to promote the sport nationwide. It was a good day for boxing fans who flocked at Milongo Primary School grounds to watch various boxing bouts in open air venue.

The competition's cocoordinator Geoffrey Katanga said that Waitara Company in collaboration with the Association of Nyamagana and Ilemela District boxing club organized the rare bonanza that awarded the winner cash prizes.

The winners of every category, according to the organizers, were each awarded 100,000/=. Katanga said that efforts to revive boxing craze in Mwanza have started in November last year before climaxing with the bonanza during the New Year celebration.

The pugilists who brightened the bonanza came from Nyamagana and Ilemela districts. The competition involved five major categories starting with Light Flyweight whose winner was Dav Danson from Pilla Gym Mabatini who defeated Rajab Ayoub of Milongo Boxing Club. Mpondi Kasuku won the Light welterweight title after he defeated Kiza Juma.

Another game of Light welterweight, Siso Samweli of Milongo Boxing Club emerged the winner as he defeated Kelvin Kindi of Milongo Boxing Club. Yusuph Mwanza of Milongo Boxing Club won the Light welterweight bout after knocking out David Charles of Milongo Boxing Club.

Pilla Gym Mabatini's Geoffrey Esterio won the Welterweight title as he defeated Peter Martin of Milongo Boxing Club while Tumaini Kajanja of Nyegezi Boxing Club beat Belly Benjamin of Ilemela Boxing Club.

Kennedy Magoto of Milongo Boxing Club won the welterweight belt title following his victory over Yusuph Masoud of Pilla Gym Mabatini.