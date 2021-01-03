Nigeria: HFN Committed to Growth of Handball in Nigeria - Ocheho

The president of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Mr Samuel Ocheho, has declared that they are committed to the continued developmental growth of handball in the country.

Ocheho, in his New Year message, said the HFN had put everything in place to ensure that the federation's vision and aspirations for the year is actualised, making the game better and bigger than what was obtained in previous years.

"On behalf of the entire Nigerian handball family, I want to wish all the stakeholders of handball in Nigeria a happy New Year.

We hope to do better than last year in ensuring that the vision and aspirations of the federation in the continued developmental growth of handball in the country is met," Ocheho said.

While reiterating that the activities and events in HFN calendar for 2021 is sacrosanct, he urged stakeholders to work with the federation in repositioning the sport.

"I urge the entire handball family to continue to support the federation as we embark on activities that will continue to aid the development of sports in Nigeria," he added.

Thanking sponsors for partnering with the federation, he also called on other corporate organisations to join hands with the HFN to make the sport grow.