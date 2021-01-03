Africa: GERD - Statement By the Spokesperson On the Expected Resumption of Talks

2 January 2021
European Union External Action (Brussels)
press release

The resumption of talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) proposed for Sunday January 3 by African Union Chair South Africa offers an important opportunity for progress towards an agreement on the filling and related operations of the dam.

This will assure a secure and predictable livelihood for many millions of people who live in the Nile Basin and depend on an agreement that builds confidence among the countries and offers an environment conducive to investment and economic growth.

As an observer to the talks, the European Union encourages all the parties to show the political will to engage in this round of talks in a constructive and open minded spirit.

Peter STANO

Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Nabila MASSRALI

Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

South Africa

African Union (AU)

EEAS

Africa

Ethiopia

Read the original article on EU External Action.

Copyright © 2021 European Union External Action. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

