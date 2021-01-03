Kenya: NMS to Build New Footbridge At City Square

3 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to refurbish the iconic City Square Post Office footbridge along the busy Haile Selassie Avenue even as plans to construct a new one remain in place.

This is after the footbridge was damaged by a trailer carrying an excavator last year.

Part of the upgrade will see NMS erect a temporary steel structure to support the bridge as plans to construct a new one get underway.

In the meantime, pedestrians and motorists have been advised to exercise caution.

NMS Director of Roads, Infrastructure and Public Works Engineer Michael Ochieng said the temporary steel structure will be erected to support the footbridge in the short term as plans for construction of a new footbridge are concluded.

He pointed out that zebra crossing signs have already been placed along the road for pedestrians' use, a situation that will temporarily halt traffic flow along the busy Haile Selassie Avenue.

"The footbridge is quite significant for pedestrians crossing the Haile Selassie Avenue from Kenya Railways headquarters and its damage had to be addressed immediately," said Mr Ochieng.

The director asked pedestrians and motorists using the road to exercise caution especially at the construction site to avoid accidents.

