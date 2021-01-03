Zimbabwe: Govt Bans All Sporting Activities After New Lockdown Measures

3 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE'S government has for the second time banned all sporting activities after the announcement of 30 days of lockdown regulations following an increase of coronavirus infections during the festive season.

Vice president Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the health minister, late Saturday announced fresh lockdown regulations following a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

"Gatherings are reduced to not more than 30 people at all funerals," Chiwenga told reporters in the capital, Harare.

"All other gatherings at weddings, churches, bars, bottle stores, gymnasium, restaurants are banned for 30 days. Restaurants, bottle stores and bars are closed for 30 days except for bars and restaurants serving hotel residents."

Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and supermarkets, with only essential staff are allowed to open.

After Chiwenga's pronouncement, the country's sporting regulator, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), fresh ban on all sporting activities pending a review on January 31.

"In light of the additional lockdown measures announced this 2nd January 2021 by the Vice President Chiwenga who is also responsible for the Ministry of Health, the Sports and Recreation Commission in consultation with the Ministry of Sport (Kirsty) Coventry has with immediate effect suspended all sporting activities in Zimbabwe subject to review on the 31st of January, 2021,"the SRC board said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The SRC, however, added that sporting associations would need to resubmit applications to resume their activities during the new lockdown measures.

"Any exceptions will be dealt with on a case by case basis subject to the receipt of a new application from the sporting discipline concerned. Violations of the directive will be prosecuted," SRC said.

SRC's new directive comes after nine players and five officials in the Warriors camp for African Nations Championships (CHAN) tested positive for the virus last week ahead of the finals which get underway in Cameroon on January 16.

The new ban is a major blow for various sporting disciplines who were hoping for a return to normalcy after spending most of last year on the sidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the team sports that have been allowed to return include netball, handball, cricket and hockey along a number of individual sport codes but they will need to seek new approval to resume activities after the fresh ban.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.