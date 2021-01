PROPHET Passion Java's mother and legislator, Christine Rambanepasi has died.

Reports confirm she died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare and is reported to have been diagnosed with cancer.

She was 65.

Rambanepasi, an MDC Alliance proportional representative MP for Buhera, is also mother to Apostle Batsirai Java. Batsirai was married to the late Vimbai Tsvangirai, daughter to the late MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.