Zimbabwe: Prominent Gwanda Rights Activist Dies of Covid-19

PROMINENT Gwanda human rights and Gukurahundi activist, Bekezela Maduna Fuzwayo died Thursday at the United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) due to Covid-19 related complications.

At the time of his death, Fuzwayo was also the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition treasurer and chairperson of the Gwanda Residents Association.

Crisis Coalition spokesperson Marvellous Kumalo confirmed Fuzwayo's death.

"The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition conveys its condolences to the family of Cde Bekezela Maduna Fuzwayo who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on the 31st of December 2020. While the Fuzwayo family is the most affected, the passing of Cde Maduna represents a great loss to the democratic struggle and society at large," said Kumalo.

The Crisis Coalition spokesperson describe the late Fuzwayo as an astute residents' rights activists.

"In his own right comrade, Maduna was a stalwart of our struggle for democracy and social emancipation. He also played a pivotal role in championing the rights of residents through his organisation, the Gwanda Residents Association which is a member of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition.

"Fuzwayo also played a priceless role in pushing the democratic agenda in Zimbabwe and his death is a loss to the nation at large," added Kumalo.