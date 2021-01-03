Zimbabwe: Zim Gobbles Us$46m Monthly On Maize, Wheat Imports

3 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE is spending over US$46 million a month on the importation of maize, wheat and crude oil indicating deep weaknesses embedded in the country's agriculture sector.

Once revered as the continent's breadbasket, Zimbabwe is losing millions monthly importing rice, maize meal, bread, and crude soya bean oil.

The latest Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) monthly economic review for the period ending September 30 2020, reveals that maize imports gobbled US$13.9 million constituting 3.1% of imports shares which was the third highest of imported goods into the country.

US$12,4 million was used to import crude soya bean oil, US$7,7 million for wheat, and US$12,1 million for rice giving a total of US$46.1 million.

"During the period under review, the country sourced most of its imports from South Africa, Singapore, China, and India," the report said.

The August 2020 RBZ report reveals that crude soya bean oil gobbled US$13.8 million, rice US$11.6 million, wheat US$9.1 million, maize US$ 9.1 million

The total spent during the month of August 2020 reached US$43.6 million.

In the month of July 2020, US$20,2 million was used for maize imports, US$12,4 million for crude soya bean oil, and US$8,9 million for rice.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.