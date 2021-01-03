Zimbabwe: "I Did Not Join MDC for Praise and Worship - Mwonzora Ally

3 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

GWERU Central MP Brian Dube, who was last week appointed MDC-T secretary for legal affairs by the newly elected MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora, has said he is his own man.

This followed accusations by some disgruntled MDC Alliance supporters who accused Dube of selling out after dumping MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa for Mwonzora.

However, the Gweru Central lawmaker in his response to the accusations said he was not recruited to the MDC in 2000 by either Chamisa or Mwonzora.

"I joined the MDC in 2000 at the age of 20. I was not recruited by either Chamisa or Mwonzora, but was driven by my conviction to see change and transformation of Zimbabwe," Dube who is also a trained lawyer recalled.

However, since 2000, the MDC has split into several rival factions with the latest being between Mwonzora's MDC-T and Chamisa's MDC Alliance.

However, Dube said his fight in the opposition trenches was to fight bad governance.

"I joined MDC not to praise and worship anyone, but to fight bad governance, corruption and to make sure that there is change in Zimbabwe," he told NewZimbabwe.com.

He went on to call for the reconciliation between two political nemeses, Mwonzora and Chamisa.

Following the death of its founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018 the country's opposition party has been gripped in deadly fights to succeed him.

"I have seen the MDC splitting and internally hemorrhaging because of personality issues and I have lived above that. As far as I am concerned, Mwonzora and Chamisa must just demonstrate leadership by reconciling and pushing forward the unfinished business of the people's movement," he said.

He added that it was sad when the opposition was tearing each other apart instead of uniting.

"My heart bleeds every day when I see the MDC tearing apart. I did not dump anyone, as I have remained where I was since 2000, being a member of the MDC and fighting for better livelihoods for all Zimbabweans," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

