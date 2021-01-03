Tunisia: Coronavirus - 35 Deaths and 1422 More Infections Recorded On January 1

2 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 4765 after 35 more fatalities were recorded on January 1, 2021 until 11 pm, the Ministry of Health said in its daily report on the epidemic situation in the country.

1422 more COVID-19 cases were registered on the same date, from 5454 tests carried out, said the same source.

In addition, the number of recoveries has amounted to 106,056, from 141,979 infection cases reported, since the outbreak.

According to the same report, 1557 COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals as at January 1, including 323 in ICU and 127 are put on ventilators.

