Zimbabwe: Tourist Plunges to Death At Vic Falls

A local tourist from Harare slipped and plunged to his death at the Victoria Falls gorge on New Year's Day after a day out with a friend, the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management confirmed.

The victim, identified as Roy George Tinashe Dikinya (40), was reportedly in the company of a female friend as they took turns to take pictures when tragedy struck, sources said.

"They were walking through the points taking turns shooting pictures and when they reached the danger zone, we suspect that he slipped and fell," a tourist said.

"We were alerted by the woman's screams. she told us that he had slipped and fallen. Because of the showers and the mist, we could not see anything down below, and that's when we went to alert the parks officials."

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident, saying the now deceased had travelled from Harare for the holidays.

"It is unfortunate that we lost a tourist in Victoria Falls who fell from a gorge," Farawo said.

"The information we have is that he was based in Harare, but more information will be availed soon. He slipped off the gorge and we are still searching for his body," Farawo said.

Earlier, ZimParks Matabeleland North area manager Samson Chibaya said the incident happened around 3pm on the day, but could not give details.

The family was yet to give an official statement yesterday.

Officials said the search might take days due to the "difficult terrain at the gorge".

The "danger point" at the Victoria Falls is often described as an "exposed, rocky promontory with low shrubs and grasses".

Other tourists who witnessed the incident said the now deceased slipped while in the company of a female friend.

"We were part of them as we were walking around as tourists and the two were in front of us," one of the tourists said.

*Additional reporting by CITE