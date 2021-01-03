Africa: Sudan State Media Says Nile Dam Talks to Resume On Sunday

Ethiopian Herald
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam or GERD.
3 January 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Agencies

Sudan is to join a new round of talks with Egypt and Ethiopia Sunday in a bid to resolve a long-running dispute over a huge Ethiopian dam on the Blue Nile, state media reported.

The three countries have held multiple rounds of talks since Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011 but they have so far failed to produce an agreement on the filling and operation of the vast reservoir behind the 145-metre (475-foot) tall dam.

The last, held by video-conference in early November, broke up without making any headway.

Late last month, Egypt called in Ethiopia's charge d'affaires after its foreign ministry spokesman claimed the dam dispute had become a welcome distraction from domestic problems for the Cairo government.

Sudan's state news agency SUNA said that officials from current African Union chair South Africa would be involved in the new round of talks.

Citing an unnamed official, SUNA said Sudan would propose granting African Union experts a "bigger role" in the negotiations for a binding agreement on the dam's filling and operation.

Cairo has expressed fears that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will severely reduce the Nile's flow, with devastating effects for the more than 97 million Egyptians dependent on it.

Ethiopia says the hydroelectric power produced at the dam is vital to meet the power needs of its even larger population.

It insists downstream countries' water supplies will not be affected.

Sudan, which suffered deadly floods last summer when the Blue Nile reached its highest level since records began more than a century ago, hopes that the new dam will help regulate the river's flow.

The Blue Nile, which meets the White Nile in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, provides the great majority of the combined Nile's flow through northern Sudan and Egypt to the Mediterranean.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.