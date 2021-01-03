Niger: At Least 70 Civilians Killed in Jihadist Attack

Jihadists in Niger have attacked two villages, Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye, close to the border with Mali, reportedly killing dozens of villagers. Special forces from Operation Almahaou have been sent to the area.

The two villages are in the district of Mangueize, in the area of Ouallam, which has frequently been the target of hardline Islamist fighters, according to RFI correspondent Moussa Kaka.

The attack on Saturday began with two fighters arriving in the village of Tchombangou by motorcycle. A band of young people gathered to form a vigilante group and killed the two jihadists with machetes.

Reprisal attacks were quickly mounted by the jihadists, with more fighters arriving by motorcycle.

The latest reports indicate at least 70 people killed and some 20 injured. Regional authorities and well-informed security sources confirm the massacre in the two villages, reported Niamey correspondent Kaka.

The two villages are in the same locality of Tongo Tongo where three years ago US special forces and Nigerien soldiers were killed by jihadists.

Intercommunal violence resulting from this attack is not ruled out, given the lack of any presence of security forces, although the authorities would be working to stop any further violence sparked by the attacks, according to Interior Minister Alkach Alhada.

Niger has previously seen attacks by Islamists militants targeting the area near the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, as well as the south-eastern border with Nigeria.