Africa Cup of Nations - the Road to the Next Tournament By the Numbers

3 January 2021
The qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations will be concluded later this year. Here's how the numbers stack up.

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is scheduled to be held in Cameroon next year. It was due to played between 9 January and 6 February 2021, but had to be re-arranged due to the global COVID-19 pandemic's effect on qualifying fixtures.

Qualifiers will now be completed in 2021, with the first round of matches scheduled to be played in March this year.

With input from Africanfootball.com, here is a look at the road to the 2022 African Cup of Nations tournament by the numbers.

2022 Africa Cup of Nations: Key numbers on the road to qualification

5

The number of teams which have already secured qualification for the next AFCON: Cameroon (hosts), Senegal, Algeria, Mali and Tunisia.

8

The five qualified teams have won a combined eight AFCON titles (five for Cameroon, two for Algeria and one for Tunisia).

1

Only one team has a perfect record in the qualifiers thus far: Senegal have won all four of their Group I matches.

236

The number of goals scored in the qualification tournament thus far, at an average of 2.27 per match.

24

The next AFCON will be the first to adopt a new 24-team format

4

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen is the leading goal scorer in the qualifiers thus far, having netted four times for the Super Eagles.

11

The number of goals scored by Algeria, who have been the most prolific team in the group stage thus far.

The number of points claimed by Sao Tome and Principe. They are the only team which has yet to put a point on the board in the group stage.

72

The number of times (out of 104 matches) a team kept a clean sheet in the Afcon qualifiers thus far.

13

The number of goals conceded by São Tomé and Príncipe in the qualifiers. More than any other team.

This article first appeared on Extra Time Media and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

