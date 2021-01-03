Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports Deaths Again After a Short Respite

Luanda — After two days straight without Covid-19 death, Angolan health authorities again announced two fatalities in the last 24 hours, at a time when the country reaches the figure of 17, 608 cases.

The deaths occurred in the provinces of Luanda and Huambo, involving two Angolan citizens (a man and a woman), aged 68 and 80 respectively.

Speaking at daily covid-19 update session on Saturday, the State Secretary for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, announced 40 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Of this number, he said, 15 for Luanda, followed by Zaire with 14, Lunda Norte (04) and Huambo (04), while Benguela, Cabinda and Cuanza Norte with one case each.

The ages of newly infected people range from 11 to 64 years old, 25 male and 15 female.

The official also announced 43 recoveries - 39 in Luanda and four in Moxico - between 11 and 73 years old.

The deaths occurred in the provinces of Luanda and Huambo, involving two Angolan citizens (a man and a woman), aged 68 and 80 respectively.

Speaking at daily covid-19 update session on Saturday, the State Secretary for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, announced 40 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Of this number, he said, 15 for Luanda, followed by Zaire with 14, Lunda Norte (04) and Huambo (04), while Benguela, Cabinda and Cuanza Norte with one case each.

The ages of newly infected people range from 11 to 64 years old, 25 male and 15 female.

The official also announced 43 recoveries - 39 in Luanda and four in Moxico - between 11 and 73 years old.