Somalia Authorities Shut Down Radio Barawa

3 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Director of the Chimiini language radio station Osman Awies has been arrested.

This is the 2nd time the station which serves Chimiini language speakers has been shut down.

Earlier this year the authorities had questioned the broadcasting in Chimiini a Swahili dialect spoken by the Barawa people of Somalia.

The owner of the radio station Fuad Shoble al Makhzumi has fled Barawa.

The coastal town of Barawe is home to various groups such as the Bravanese and Tunni communities, languages are spoken alongside the standard Somali include Chimwini and Tunni which have meshed over centuries, their vocabulary is heavily influenced by Somali, Swahili, Portuguese and Arabic.

