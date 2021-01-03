Africa: Banadir Wins Somali Inter-State Tournament

3 January 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Banadir defeated Gal-Mudug 3-0 on penalties after a 2-2 stalemate in regular time to win the 2020 edition of Somali Inter-state football tournament on Thursday (31 December 2020).

Early in the game, a well taken free kick by Nageeye Deeq Mahmoud gave Banadir the lead, but Sahal Abdi Farah equalized after 15 minutes.

Nageeye scored his second goal in the 51st minute, to the joy of tens of thousands of Banadir fans in the stadium. Gal-Mudug launched successive attacks on their opponents, and finally Mohiyadin Jamal Omar managed to score just three minutes to the end to make it 2-2.

The stalemate took the match to penalties which Banadir won 3-0.

Somali Football Federation vice president for regional development Abdullahi Sheik Nor Ahmed, said this year's Inter-State tournament was a very fantastic one.

"I am fully delighted that we completed a spectacular tournament which was the most interesting and populous event since the inter-State tournament was launched in 2016" he said.

Nor Ahmed commended Somali Football Federation staff for managing to professionally organize the competition.

