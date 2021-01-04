Nigeria: Why God Spared My Life Amid Covid-19 - Obasanjo

Abeokuta — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Saturday said that God spared his life amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic so that he would serve him and humanity more.

He equally asked Nigerians who survived COVID-19 and witnessed the New Year celebration to be appreciative and thank God for his mercies.

He spoke at the second annual thanksgiving service of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

"The fact that you are alive calls for thanksgiving to God.

"It doesn't matter which way you look at it; those you know, as a result of COVID-19, are no more here with us, not because you are better than them, it is just by the grace of God.

"And if God gives you that grace to still remain on earth, maybe for a purpose.

"I believe part of the purpose is for you to continue to serve humanity and God.

"You cannot be a servant of God if you cannot give thanks to him," he said.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the CAN in the state, Bishop Akin-Akinsanya, said the thanksgiving, which has become an annual event, was designed to honour Obasanjo as the Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State.

He urged Christians to show gratitude to God for surviving the COVID-19 pandemic last year.