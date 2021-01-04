Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigerian Govt Releases Passport Details of 100 Banned Travellers

E.Burrows/Deutsche Welle
A Nigerian passport.
3 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

The PTF says the affected travellers have been notified.

The Nigerian government has published the passport details of 100 travellers who failed to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning into the country.

The details were published on the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19's official website on Saturday night.

"The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test," a tweet by the PTF reads.

The PTF said the affected passengers have been notified and will be prevented from travelling out of the country for the next six months.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, had earlier announced that the passports will be suspended till June 2021 to serve as a deterrent to others.

"With effect from 1st January 2021 the passports of the first 100 passengers that failed to take their day seven post-arrival PCR test will be published in the national dailies," Mr Mustapha said.

Violation

Passengers arriving into the country are required to proceed into self-isolation and carry out a COVID-19 test seven days after arrival.

However, a recent report by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that some passengers failed to observe the seven days' isolation or present themselves for the PCR repeat test on day seven.

Mr Mustapha had at a previous briefings said a total of 20,216 inbound travellers refused to show up for the post-arrival test they signed up, thereby endangering members of the public.

This violation of protocol may have contributed to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases which has put the nation on a dangerous curve.

As of Saturday, Nigeria has recorded 89,163 cases of the virus. Of these, 74,789 patients have been successfully treated and discharged.

Eight more persons died from the virus on Saturday, taking the total fatalities to 1,302, an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

