Nigeria: Govt Places 6-Month Travel Ban On 100 Passengers for Violating Covid-19 Protocol

3 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh and Abdullateef Aliyu

The Federal Government has published the passport details of 100 travellers, who reportedly failed to comply with the COVID-19 protocols, placing them on a six-month travel restriction.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Boss Mustapha, signed the travel restrictions order, for their failure to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning into the country from abroad.

"The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test," a tweet by the PTF reads.

The SGF notice said that the affected passengers have been notified and will be prevented from travelling out of the country for the next six months.

Passengers arriving into the country are required to proceed into self-isolation and carry out a COVID-19 test seven days after arrival.

Mustapha, had during the joint national briefing on the taskforce, said that the passports will be suspended till June 2021 to serve as a deterrent to others.

"With effect from 1st January 2021 the passports of the first 100 passengers that failed to take their day seven post-arrival PCR test will be published in the national dailies," Mustapha said.

He had earlier also said said that of the 163,818 inbound international travellers captured on the Nigeria International Travel Portal for the control of possible importation of the virus, 20,216 (31 percent), have not shown up for post arrival test.

According to him, as at 21 December last year, 163,818 inbound travellers have been captured on the portal; and that out of this number, 77,025 (47 percent) made payment for post arrival testing.

He said that 64,405 (84 percent) of the number are due for post-arrival test; and that out of 44,189 (69 percent) that were due for post-arrival test, 44,189 representing (59 percent) of those were tested.

He added that 20,216 (31percent) have, however, not shown up for post arrival test thereby endangering members of the community and breaching the protocols they signed up to.

Daily Trust reports that the Federal Government had vowed to go hard on travellers circumventing all the protocols stipulated to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic especially amidst the second spike of the virus.

To make good its threat, the Federal Government imposed a six-month travel restriction on the 100 Nigerians.

