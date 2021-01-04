Nigeria: Surviving 2020 Was By God's Grace - Obasanjo

The former President, who was full of praises to God for sparing his life in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday said those who survived 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic should be grateful to God.

He added that all souls who witnessed the new year should as well thank God for His mercies.

Mr Obasanjo stated this at the second annual Thanksgiving service of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State Chapter held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

The former President, who was full of praises to God for sparing his life in view of the coronavirus pandemic, noted that the virus posed a serious threat to humanity in 2020, stressing that he would continue to serve God.

Mr Obasanjo, who is the Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State, pointed out that for him to have also survived the immediate past year was the grace of God, and not that because he was more righteous or clever than any of those that who have passed.

He said he was convinced that God purposely kept him alive to serve Him and humanity more, adding that the year 2020 was worth celebrating.

"It is our duty to give thanks to God. You will be (ingrate) if you do not perform the duty of giving thanks to God. In all circumstances, give thanks. Therefore, if you fail to give thanks, you are failing a very significant duty of yours as a Christian," he said.

"Last year 2020, (was) a very challenging year, not only for us in Nigeria, not only for us in Africa but for the whole world. The fact that you are alive calls for giving thanks to God. ... It's just by the grace of God.

"And if God gives you that grace, to still remain on earth, maybe for a purpose and I believe part of the purpose is for you to continue to serve humanity and to serve God. You cannot be a servant of God if you cannot give thanks to him. The purpose of being here is to perform our duty as Christians, by giving thanks to God."

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akin Akinsanya, earlier in his welcome speech, explained that the annual thanksgiving service was designed to honour Obasanjo as the Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State.

The Christians leader called on citizens to always show gratitude to God for keeping them alive despite the pandemic, which has claimed many lives.

The National Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Reuben Olu - Oke in his sermon, admonished Nigerians to emulate the former president, who he said is addicted to praising and worshipping God.