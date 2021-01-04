Nigeria: Osimhen Apologises to Napoli for Breaching Covid-19 Protocols

The Italian club have already fined the striker for his recklessness

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has tendered an apology to his Italian club, Napoli, his coach Gennaro Gattuso and fans generally after attending a birthday party without wearing a protective mask and testing positive for COVID-19 afterwards.

Osimhen was briefly in Nigeria to celebrate the Yuletide and tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return to Naples.

It was revealed that the 22-year old had taken part in a surprise birthday party without wearing a protective mask and Napoli slammed a heavy fine on him for his recklessness.

Osimhen has now apologised to the club and their fans with an Instagram story.

"I am so sorry for what happened, I was wrong to go to Nigeria in this moment, even if I have many loved ones over there, including my brothers.

"I was wrong to take part in the party I didn't understand the severity of what I was doing. I apologise to the club, the coach, the team and the fans."

Since dislocating his shoulder in November 2020 while in action for Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, Osimhen has been out of action for club and country.

Aside from missing the second leg game against the Leone Stars in Freetown, Osimhen, who is presently the most expensive African footballer, has missed 10 consecutive games for Napoli.

The Nigerian striker was initially expected to make a return against Cagliari on Sunday but the latest development meant Osimhen will be unavailable yet again for Napoli.

Since his record-breaking move from French club Lille to Italy in August, Osimhen has made just eight appearances for Gattuso's side and he has two goals to his name in Serie A.