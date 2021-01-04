Nigeria: Covid-19 - Sanwo-Olu Extends Work-From-Home Order for Public Servants

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has extended the stay-at- home order for all State Public Servants on Grade Level 14 and below to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The new order asked them to resume duty Monday, 18th January, 2021 instead of January 4. The Governor said that was part of moves to stem the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola noted that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders, urging all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic.

Muri-Okunola also urged all staff to join the virtual Y2021 First Work Day Prayer for all Public Servants in the State via Zoom platform with Meeting ID: 857 4418 2571; Password: 100200 from 7.45a.m on Monday, 4th January, 2021.

While maintaining that the service will hold online due to COVID-19, the HoS wished all staff a prosperous and fulfilling new year.