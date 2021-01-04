Nigeria: Covid-19 Vaccine to Arrive Nigeria By End of January

Federal Government has given assurances that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive the country by the end of January.

Disclosing this in an interview on ARISE TV on Sunday, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on Control of COVID-19, Dr. Aliyu said that there was a presidential directive to ensure that vaccine were sourced as timely as possible.

"In terns of when it is going to be available in the country, there is a lot of work going on with National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA)

and the president has directed the Presidential Taskforce on Control of COVID-19 last two weeks to get involved in the nitty gritty of the efforts to ensure that the vaccine come in a timely manner.

"We expect the first batch of vaccines to come in possibly towards the end of January," he said.

The national coordinator said that there was a lot of work going on with development partners, especially GAVI , adding that federal government does want Nigeria to be left behind on the issue of sourcing for vaccine.

More details later... ..